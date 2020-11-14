New Destiny Mining Corp. (NED.V) (CVE:NED) Sets New 1-Year High at $0.08

New Destiny Mining Corp. (NED.V) (CVE:NED) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 191250 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $328,000.00 and a PE ratio of -5.31.

New Destiny Mining Corp. (NED.V) Company Profile (CVE:NED)

New Destiny Mining Corp., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource properties in Canada. It has an option agreement to acquire 100% interest in the Treasure Mountain Silver Property located in the east of Hope, British Columbia.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for New Destiny Mining Corp. (NED.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Destiny Mining Corp. (NED.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.