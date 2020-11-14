National Bank Financial Raises iA Financial Co. Inc. (IAG.TO) (TSE:IAG) Price Target to C$60.00

iA Financial Co. Inc. (IAG.TO) (TSE:IAG) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial from C$54.00 to C$60.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. CIBC lifted their price target on iA Financial Co. Inc. (IAG.TO) from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on iA Financial Co. Inc. (IAG.TO) from C$59.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on iA Financial Co. Inc. (IAG.TO) from C$64.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. TD Securities lifted their price target on iA Financial Co. Inc. (IAG.TO) from C$57.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on iA Financial Co. Inc. (IAG.TO) from C$56.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th.

Shares of IAG stock opened at C$56.64 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$48.24 and its 200-day moving average price is C$46.18. iA Financial Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of C$30.38 and a 12 month high of C$76.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.42.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

