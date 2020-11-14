National Bank Financial Boosts Great-West Lifeco Inc. (GWO.TO) (TSE:GWO) Price Target to C$30.00

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (GWO.TO) (TSE:GWO) had its price objective raised by National Bank Financial from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Great-West Lifeco Inc. (GWO.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.71 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.78 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.02 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on GWO. CSFB raised their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco Inc. (GWO.TO) from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco Inc. (GWO.TO) from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco Inc. (GWO.TO) from C$24.50 to C$25.50 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco Inc. (GWO.TO) from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco Inc. (GWO.TO) from C$28.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$28.15.

Shares of GWO opened at C$29.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18, a current ratio of 5.36 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Great-West Lifeco Inc. has a 1 year low of C$18.88 and a 1 year high of C$35.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$27.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$24.99. The firm has a market cap of $27.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a $0.438 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.00%. Great-West Lifeco Inc. (GWO.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.98%.

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (GWO.TO) Company Profile

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

