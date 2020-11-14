Myomo, Inc. to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of ($0.73) Per Share, Colliers Secur. Forecasts (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO)

Myomo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) – Analysts at Colliers Secur. issued their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for Myomo in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 11th. Colliers Secur. analyst K. Bauser expects that the company will earn ($0.73) per share for the quarter.

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.35.

MYO has been the subject of several other reports. Roth Capital upgraded Myomo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Myomo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Colliers Securities lifted their target price on Myomo from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.55.

NYSEAMERICAN:MYO opened at $5.30 on Thursday. Myomo has a twelve month low of $2.82 and a twelve month high of $40.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Myomo stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Myomo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp owned 0.43% of Myomo worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Myomo Company Profile

Myomo, Inc, a wearable medical robotics company, designs, develops, and produces myoelectric orthotics for people with neuromuscular disorders in the United States. The company offers MyoPro, a myoelectric-controlled upper limb brace orthosis product used for supporting a patient's weak or paralyzed arm to enable and enhance functional activities of daily living, ADLs, in the home and community.

