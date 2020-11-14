Mistras Group, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share (NYSE:MG)

Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Mistras Group in a report released on Tuesday, November 10th. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman now anticipates that the technology company will earn $0.20 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.23.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mistras Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mistras Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mistras Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.25.

Mistras Group stock opened at $4.40 on Thursday. Mistras Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.77 and a fifty-two week high of $14.71. The stock has a market cap of $128.45 million, a PE ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. Mistras Group had a negative net margin of 16.18% and a negative return on equity of 2.70%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mistras Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,079,387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,221,000 after buying an additional 13,447 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Mistras Group by 12.4% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,055,020 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,125,000 after buying an additional 116,170 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Mistras Group by 347,702.1% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 500,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 500,691 shares during the last quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC increased its position in Mistras Group by 23.6% in the third quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 465,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 88,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Cedar Capital LLC increased its position in Mistras Group by 34.2% in the second quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 403,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 102,830 shares during the last quarter. 48.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mistras Group

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. It offers non-destructive testing services, as well as predictive maintenance assessments of fixed and rotating assets and inline inspection for pipelines; and engineering consulting services primarily for process equipment, technologies, and facilities.

