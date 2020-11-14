Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of ($1.35) Per Share

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink boosted their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 9th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Chang now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.35) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.36). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Mersana Therapeutics’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.34) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.25) EPS.

Get Mersana Therapeutics alerts:

Several other research firms have also commented on MRSN. ValuEngine raised shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Mersana Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.60.

NASDAQ MRSN opened at $22.54 on Thursday. Mersana Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.48 and a 52 week high of $26.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.45 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a quick ratio of 13.15, a current ratio of 13.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.48.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,119.91% and a negative return on equity of 54.92%. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.43 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRSN. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 84.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 76,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 35,039 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 693,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,042,000 after acquiring an additional 72,642 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 4,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $273,000. 95.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Mersana Therapeutics news, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 4,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $71,767.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,812.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 20,614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total transaction of $425,885.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,865.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,963 shares of company stock valued at $1,273,109. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Mersana Therapeutics Company Profile

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of antibody drug conjugate (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops Dolaflexin, a platform, which is used to generate a pipeline of proprietary ADC product candidates to address patient populations that are not amenable to treat with traditional ADC-based therapies.

Featured Article: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Mersana Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mersana Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.