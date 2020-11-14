Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc

Securian Asset Management Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,909 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Masimo were worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MASI. IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Masimo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $849,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Masimo by 187.6% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,565 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Masimo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,249,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Masimo by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,584 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Masimo by 272.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MASI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Masimo from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $258.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Masimo in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Masimo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.25.

NASDAQ MASI opened at $245.54 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $237.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.84. The company has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.85. Masimo Co. has a 12 month low of $143.90 and a 12 month high of $259.29.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.18. Masimo had a net margin of 20.30% and a return on equity of 15.75%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Masimo Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Thomas Samuel Mcclenahan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total transaction of $2,540,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,861,056. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Bilal Muhsin sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.00, for a total transaction of $6,275,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,275,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 175,000 shares of company stock valued at $43,575,197. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

