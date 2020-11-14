Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Acquired by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 73,491 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,071 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $17,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MLM. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 156 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 95.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MLM shares. TheStreet upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $230.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $314.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $230.00 to $311.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $246.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.89.

In other news, Director Sue W. Cole sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total value of $156,885.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,678,101.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Sue W. Cole sold 468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.03, for a total value of $96,890.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,630,018.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MLM opened at $264.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $16.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $255.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.12. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.08 and a 1-year high of $281.82.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

