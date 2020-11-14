Marks and Spencer Group plc (MKS.L) (LON:MKS) Earns “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group plc (MKS.L) (LON:MKS) in a research report report published on Wednesday, AR Network reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.57) target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group plc (MKS.L) in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group plc (MKS.L) in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group plc (MKS.L) from GBX 155 ($2.03) to GBX 140 ($1.83) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.57) price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group plc (MKS.L) in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 138.13 ($1.80).

Marks and Spencer Group plc (MKS.L) stock opened at GBX 123.75 ($1.62) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 97.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 100.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion and a PE ratio of -14.73. Marks and Spencer Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 73.90 ($0.97) and a 1-year high of GBX 236.50 ($3.09).

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Â’Food on the Move' products. It also provides womenswear, menswear, lingerie, kids wear, and home products; and financial services, including credit cards, current accounts and savings products, insurances, and mortgages, as well as renewable energy services.

