Magnite, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.11) Per Share (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Magnite in a report released on Tuesday, November 10th. B. Riley analyst L. Krowl expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.11) for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Magnite’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.17. Magnite had a negative return on equity of 16.03% and a negative net margin of 32.44%.

MGNI has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine downgraded Magnite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist upped their target price on Magnite from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Magnite from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

NASDAQ:MGNI opened at $10.57 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.81. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.78 and a beta of 1.49. Magnite has a fifty-two week low of $4.09 and a fifty-two week high of $13.11.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MGNI. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Magnite in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,775,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in Magnite in the 3rd quarter worth about $20,494,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Magnite in the 3rd quarter worth about $19,644,000. Portsea Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Magnite in the 3rd quarter worth about $13,945,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Magnite in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,355,000. 66.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 5,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.38, for a total transaction of $38,243.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 417,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,083,098.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Aaron Saltz sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 345,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,459,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 136,360 shares of company stock valued at $1,399,532. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Magnite Company Profile

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. Its omnichannel advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various auction types and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions.

