Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $2.94 Per Share

Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) – Equities researchers at Raymond James raised their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Magna International in a research report issued on Monday, November 9th. Raymond James analyst M. Glen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.94 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.93. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Magna International’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.55 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.03 EPS.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.60. Magna International had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $9.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. Magna International’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Magna International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on Magna International from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Magna International from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Magna International from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.06.

Shares of Magna International stock opened at $59.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $17.83 billion, a PE ratio of -94.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.05 and a 200-day moving average of $46.97. Magna International has a 1-year low of $22.75 and a 1-year high of $61.29.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MGA. Kendall Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Magna International by 0.7% in the second quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 33,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii lifted its position in shares of Magna International by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 15,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Magna International by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Magna International by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magna International during the third quarter worth $32,000. 58.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. Magna International’s payout ratio is presently 26.45%.

About Magna International

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

