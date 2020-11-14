Magellan Financial Group Limited (MFG.AX) (ASX:MFG) Insider Sells A$6,036,630.08 in Stock

Magellan Financial Group Limited (MFG.AX) (ASX:MFG) insider Robert Fraser sold 99,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$60.91 ($43.51), for a total value of A$6,036,630.08 ($4,311,878.63).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 9.83 and a quick ratio of 9.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of A$55.09.

Magellan Financial Group Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. It invests in global equities and global listed infrastructure markets across the globe. Magellan Financial Group Limited founded in 2004 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

