Mackay Shields LLC Trims Stock Position in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Mackay Shields LLC cut its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC owned about 0.13% of Coca-Cola Consolidated worth $2,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COKE. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Investors Research Corp grew its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 100.0% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 2nd quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 205.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 35.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on COKE. BidaskClub cut shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th.

COKE opened at $258.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.41 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $242.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $244.31. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 12-month low of $188.08 and a 12-month high of $295.56.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $7.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.43 by $3.76. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 29.97% and a net margin of 1.96%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%.

About Coca-Cola Consolidated

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages, primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as carbonated beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

