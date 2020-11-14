Mackay Shields LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC)

Mackay Shields LLC cut its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,122 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC owned 0.18% of Flagstar Bancorp worth $3,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FBC. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 14.9% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 120,804 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,556,000 after buying an additional 15,631 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 500.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 68,933 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,029,000 after acquiring an additional 57,449 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,600 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 204.0% in the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 35,160 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 23,596 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 7.2% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,528 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, EVP James Ciroli acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $60,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. Matlin sold 9,112,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total value of $275,112,563.95. Insiders own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

FBC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. B. Riley increased their target price on Flagstar Bancorp from $33.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Flagstar Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.80.

Shares of Flagstar Bancorp stock opened at $33.13 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.48. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.76 and a 12-month high of $39.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.75.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The savings and loans company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $1.56. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 22.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.78%.

Flagstar Bancorp Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

