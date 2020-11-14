Mackay Shields LLC Trims Holdings in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

Mackay Shields LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) by 19.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 70,680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 17,500 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Stewart Information Services were worth $3,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 58.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,029 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 7,413 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 10.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 809,715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,595,000 after buying an additional 78,013 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Stewart Information Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 88.2% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,909 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 8,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Stewart Information Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,738,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on STC shares. Stephens raised shares of Stewart Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Stewart Information Services from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stewart Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

NYSE STC opened at $42.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.21. Stewart Information Services Co. has a 12 month low of $20.26 and a 12 month high of $49.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.78. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 12.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Stewart Information Services Company Profile

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction services. The company operates in two segments, Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

