Mackay Shields LLC Sells 70,000 Shares of Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGI)

Mackay Shields LLC cut its stake in Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGI) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 492,900 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 70,000 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC owned about 0.35% of Endurance International Group worth $2,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Siris Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Endurance International Group during the 2nd quarter worth $13,575,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Endurance International Group by 64.0% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,128,074 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,546,000 after buying an additional 440,168 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Endurance International Group by 480.3% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 771,640 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after buying an additional 638,669 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Endurance International Group by 105.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 700,570 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,823,000 after buying an additional 359,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Endurance International Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,886,000. 86.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EIGI opened at $9.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.47 and a beta of 2.26. Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $1.31 and a one year high of $9.48.

Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Endurance International Group had a negative return on equity of 2.88% and a net margin of 1.69%. Analysts predict that Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Endurance International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered Endurance International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised Endurance International Group from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Endurance International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

In other news, COO Barry Christine Timmins sold 6,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.85, for a total value of $40,054.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Timothy Oakes sold 4,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.42, for a total value of $39,498.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 50.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform solutions for small-and medium-sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Web Presence, Domain, and Email Marketing. It offers Web hosting services, including entry-level shared hosting, and virtual private server and dedicated hosting solutions; Website building tools; domain registration, management, and resale services; malware protection solutions to protect subscribers' Websites from viruses, malicious code, and other threats; and backup control solutions that enable subscribers to schedule, maintain, manage, and restore backups of their online data and Websites.

