Mackay Shields LLC Sells 670,936 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Mackay Shields LLC lessened its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 288,083 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 670,936 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $2,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the third quarter worth $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 96.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,307 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Devon Energy by 1,150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 5,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 191.8% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 7,040 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 4,627 shares during the period. 78.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DVN opened at $11.78 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.53 and its 200-day moving average is $10.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.03. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $4.70 and a 52 week high of $26.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 3.28.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 62.68% and a positive return on equity of 2.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.88%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DVN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Devon Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. MKM Partners upped their price target on Devon Energy from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Devon Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.57.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,955 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

See Also: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.