Mackay Shields LLC Sells 4,400 Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Mackay Shields LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 6.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 60,026 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $464,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,719,363 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $419,779,000 after acquiring an additional 90,837 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 100.4% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 266,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,460,000 after purchasing an additional 133,347 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $1,199,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $255,000. 66.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Mauro Ferrari sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $480,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,486,608. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.21, for a total value of $5,821,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 139,166 shares of company stock worth $7,877,131. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on ARWR shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. TheStreet upgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.73.

Shares of ARWR stock opened at $68.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -274.16 and a beta of 1.73. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $19.51 and a one year high of $73.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.55 and its 200 day moving average is $43.17.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase I clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD for treating liver diseases; ARO-ENaC to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; and ARO-HIF2 for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

