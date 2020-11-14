Mackay Shields LLC Sells 41,900 Shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH)

Mackay Shields LLC cut its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) by 17.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,900 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC owned about 0.45% of Sportsman’s Warehouse worth $2,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPWH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 1st quarter worth $150,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the second quarter worth about $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 4,108 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 2nd quarter valued at about $616,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 80,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 5,820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

SPWH has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $13.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.14.

Shares of SPWH stock opened at $14.10 on Friday. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.08 and a fifty-two week high of $18.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $614.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.65.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $380.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.07 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 46.84%. Sportsman’s Warehouse’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sportsman’s Warehouse

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

