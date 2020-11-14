Mackay Shields LLC Reduces Holdings in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Mackay Shields LLC reduced its position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Natera were worth $3,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Natera by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,935,167 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $345,788,000 after buying an additional 185,551 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Natera by 1.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,538,454 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $75,798,000 after acquiring an additional 47,857 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP grew its position in shares of Natera by 20.8% during the second quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,529,128 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $76,242,000 after acquiring an additional 263,003 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Natera by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,188,281 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $59,248,000 after acquiring an additional 45,828 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Natera by 359.7% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 908,952 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,320,000 after purchasing an additional 711,231 shares during the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on NTRA. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Natera in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Natera from $76.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised Natera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Natera from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub cut Natera from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.27.

In other Natera news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.55, for a total transaction of $106,584.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,771 shares in the company, valued at $3,000,289.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 9,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.56, for a total transaction of $598,363.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,020,583.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 724,669 shares of company stock valued at $53,548,923 in the last quarter. Insiders own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

NTRA opened at $82.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.68. Natera, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.87 and a 12 month high of $90.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.79 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.45.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $98.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.24 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 70.41% and a negative net margin of 44.89%. The company’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -2.47 EPS for the current year.

Natera, Inc provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

