Mackay Shields LLC Raises Stock Position in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)

Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,600 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in American Woodmark were worth $2,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMWD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in American Woodmark by 2.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 256,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,406,000 after acquiring an additional 4,983 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of American Woodmark during the second quarter worth about $303,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 80.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 24,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 10,742 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of American Woodmark by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 6,655 shares during the period. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Daniel T. Hendrix sold 4,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.61, for a total value of $357,421.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,131.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Woodmark stock opened at $91.99 on Friday. American Woodmark Co. has a one year low of $35.30 and a one year high of $117.70. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $86.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.34.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.33. American Woodmark had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The firm had revenue of $390.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Woodmark Co. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

AMWD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of American Woodmark from $79.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.60.

American Woodmark Profile

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. It offers made-to-order cabinetry in approximately 550 cabinet lines, which include 100 door designs in a range of painted or stained finishes, or engineered finishes under the Duraform name; and fronts made in various wood species, including maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered materials.

