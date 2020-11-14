Mackay Shields LLC Raises Stake in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR)

Mackay Shields LLC raised its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) by 18.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 217,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,100 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in OraSure Technologies were worth $2,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OSUR. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,361 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in OraSure Technologies by 1.3% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 94,129 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in OraSure Technologies by 7.6% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 28,847 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in OraSure Technologies by 13.5% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,350 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 6.2% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 44,941 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 2,613 shares during the last quarter. 95.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ OSUR opened at $13.05 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.65. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.23 and a 12 month high of $19.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $936.12 million, a PE ratio of -434.86 and a beta of 0.43.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $48.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.20 million. OraSure Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. OraSure Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

OSUR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on OraSure Technologies in a report on Monday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of OraSure Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James upgraded shares of OraSure Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of OraSure Technologies in a report on Monday, August 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OraSure Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. OraSure Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.86.

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, OSUR and DNAG. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

