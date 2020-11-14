Mackay Shields LLC Purchases 69,115 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Mackay Shields LLC increased its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 259.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 95,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,115 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $2,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the third quarter worth about $68,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 42.1% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the third quarter worth approximately $129,000. 85.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, major shareholder B Wayne Et Al Hughes acquired 3,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.51 per share, with a total value of $98,352.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 21.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zelman & Associates upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. TheStreet cut shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.57.

AMH opened at $30.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.15, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12-month low of $17.50 and a 12-month high of $32.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.58.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $310.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.24 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.27% and a net margin of 11.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

