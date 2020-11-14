Mackay Shields LLC Purchases 378 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $2,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the third quarter worth $42,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in W.W. Grainger by 417.2% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in W.W. Grainger during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. 72.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GWW opened at $403.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $21.64 billion, a PE ratio of 34.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.10. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.61 and a 52 week high of $411.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $370.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $335.08.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 41.31%. W.W. Grainger’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 16.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $1.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

In other news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 2,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total value of $1,025,827.20. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 14,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.05, for a total transaction of $5,308,349.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,707,733.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,699 shares of company stock valued at $29,715,837 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GWW shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $241.00 price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on W.W. Grainger from $366.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $355.64.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

