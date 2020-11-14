Mackay Shields LLC Makes New Investment in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 23,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,861,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RGLD. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Royal Gold by 197.3% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Gold in the third quarter worth about $64,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Royal Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Royal Gold by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. 76.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Royal Gold stock opened at $118.69 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $120.69 and a 200-day moving average of $127.51. The company has a quick ratio of 8.05, a current ratio of 8.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Royal Gold, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.78 and a twelve month high of $147.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 39.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.83.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $146.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.97 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 39.96% and a return on equity of 7.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.34%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RGLD shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Royal Gold in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. TD Securities raised Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $147.50 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Royal Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.09.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

