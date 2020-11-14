Mackay Shields LLC Makes New Investment in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI)

Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 150,300 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,633,000. Mackay Shields LLC owned 0.25% of PGT Innovations at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 46.2% during the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 98,274 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 31,056 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in PGT Innovations by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 534,040 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,356,000 after purchasing an additional 61,785 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PGT Innovations during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Cambiar Investors LLC raised its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 2.3% during the third quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 153,147 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after buying an additional 3,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PGT Innovations in the third quarter worth $182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

In other PGT Innovations news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total value of $758,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,382,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,219,081.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of PGT Innovations from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of PGT Innovations from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PGT Innovations presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.58.

NYSE:PGTI opened at $17.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.08 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.69 and its 200 day moving average is $16.16. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.88 and a fifty-two week high of $20.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.90.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $238.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

About PGT Innovations

PGT Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

