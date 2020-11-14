Mackay Shields LLC Makes New $2.76 Million Investment in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU)

Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 51,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,760,000. Mackay Shields LLC owned 0.33% of Kaiser Aluminum at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KALU. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 101.3% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 50,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the 1st quarter valued at $178,000. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Kaiser Aluminum during the second quarter worth $199,000. 97.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:KALU opened at $76.83 on Friday. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a twelve month low of $50.49 and a twelve month high of $117.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.60 and its 200-day moving average is $66.21. The company has a quick ratio of 6.70, a current ratio of 7.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.15. Kaiser Aluminum had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 9.72%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd were given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%.

In other Kaiser Aluminum news, CEO Keith Harvey sold 1,500 shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $202,775 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kaiser Aluminum Company Profile

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

