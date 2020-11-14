Mackay Shields LLC Lowers Position in Perspecta Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSP)

Mackay Shields LLC trimmed its position in shares of Perspecta Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSP) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 156,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,700 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Perspecta worth $3,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Perspecta in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,771,000. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Perspecta by 2,592.0% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,028,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,889,000 after purchasing an additional 990,153 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Perspecta by 6,833.9% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 942,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,896,000 after purchasing an additional 928,998 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Perspecta by 47.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,793,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,656,000 after buying an additional 576,069 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Perspecta by 75.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 878,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,076,000 after buying an additional 378,051 shares in the last quarter.

Get Perspecta alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PRSP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perspecta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Perspecta from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Perspecta from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Perspecta has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.67.

In related news, CEO John M. Curtis acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.93 per share, with a total value of $49,825.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael Earl Ventling acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.43 per share, for a total transaction of $34,860.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Shares of Perspecta stock opened at $22.29 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.31. Perspecta Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.03 and a 52-week high of $29.88.

Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Perspecta’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 23rd.

Perspecta Profile

Perspecta Inc provides enterprise information technology (IT) services to government customers in the United States federal, state, and local markets. The company develops, modernizes, transforms, and manages customers' enterprise application portfolios enabling a shift of IT spend from maintenance and operations to innovation; and offers analytics and data services, as well as research, engineering, consulting, and technology solutions for government, including cybersecurity, cloud, quantum computing, network configuration, and data analytics capabilities.

Further Reading: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Perspecta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perspecta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.