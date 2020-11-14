Mackay Shields LLC Invests $3.09 Million in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 16,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,088,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,059,000 after acquiring an additional 20,065 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,358,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,107,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,636,000 after purchasing an additional 411,959 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 11.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 506,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,890,000 after buying an additional 52,589 shares during the period. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 7.8% in the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 9,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock opened at $210.92 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $117.87 and a one year high of $216.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $195.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.28.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

