Mackay Shields LLC Invests $2.78 Million in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 49,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,783,000. Mackay Shields LLC owned about 0.10% of Diodes at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Diodes during the 3rd quarter worth $142,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Diodes by 30.1% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new position in shares of Diodes in the third quarter worth approximately $223,000. Brinker Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Diodes in the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Diodes during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Diodes alerts:

In other news, VP Francis Tang sold 2,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $158,485.50. Also, VP Emily Yang sold 959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.12, for a total transaction of $49,024.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 49,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,529,264.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 458,554 shares of company stock valued at $24,380,964 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

DIOD opened at $64.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.21. Diodes Incorporated has a 1-year low of $31.51 and a 1-year high of $67.08. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Diodes had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 10.59%. The company had revenue of $309.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.60 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DIOD. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Diodes from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Diodes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Diodes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.83.

Diodes Company Profile

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD).

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.