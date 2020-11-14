Mackay Shields LLC Increases Stock Position in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Mackay Shields LLC increased its holdings in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,800 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 25,300 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC owned 0.23% of M/I Homes worth $3,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in M/I Homes in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of M/I Homes by 45.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,377 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of M/I Homes by 244.9% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,666 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in M/I Homes by 100.0% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in M/I Homes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Get M/I Homes alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MHO shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of M/I Homes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wedbush upped their target price on M/I Homes from $31.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. TheStreet raised M/I Homes from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.67.

MHO opened at $44.02 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.69. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.62 and a 52 week high of $49.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 2.25.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $1.07. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 6.99%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

M/I Homes Company Profile

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

Featured Story: How does a security become overbought?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO).

Receive News & Ratings for M/I Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M/I Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.