Mackay Shields LLC Has $3.12 Million Position in Twin River Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TRWH)

Mackay Shields LLC increased its stake in shares of Twin River Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TRWH) by 195.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,400 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Twin River Worldwide worth $3,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Twin River Worldwide by 1,660.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 4,233 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Twin River Worldwide by 255.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Twin River Worldwide by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Twin River Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $303,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Twin River Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at $339,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Twin River Worldwide alerts:

NYSE:TRWH opened at $28.28 on Friday. Twin River Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.22 and a 52 week high of $30.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36, a quick ratio of 4.89 and a current ratio of 5.01. The firm has a market cap of $861.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.17 and a beta of 1.89.

Twin River Worldwide (NYSE:TRWH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Twin River Worldwide had a negative net margin of 3.04% and a negative return on equity of 0.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Twin River Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director General L.P. Standard sold 274,450 shares of Twin River Worldwide stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total transaction of $7,001,219.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TRWH. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Twin River Worldwide from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Twin River Worldwide from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Truist increased their price objective on Twin River Worldwide from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. ValuEngine raised Twin River Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Twin River Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th.

Twin River Worldwide Profile

Twin River Worldwide Holdings, Inc owns and operates gaming and racing facilities in the United States. Its gaming and racing facilities include slot machines and various casino table games, and restaurant and hotel facilities. The company owns and manages the Twin River Casino and Hotel in Lincoln, Rhode Island; the Tiverton Casino Hotel in Tiverton, Rhode Island; the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi; the Dover Downs Hotel & Casino in Dover, Delaware; the Golden Gates, Golden Gulch, and Mardi Gras casinos in Black Hawk, Colorado; and the Arapahoe Park racetrack and 13 off-track betting licenses in Aurora, Colorado.

Further Reading: What is the float in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRWH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twin River Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TRWH).

Receive News & Ratings for Twin River Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twin River Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.