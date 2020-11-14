Mackay Shields LLC Has $2.92 Million Stock Position in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Mackay Shields LLC increased its stake in shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,814 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC owned about 0.30% of Encore Wire worth $2,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Encore Wire in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Encore Wire by 9.9% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Encore Wire in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Encore Wire in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $191,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 737.9% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 72,349 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,532,000 after purchasing an additional 63,714 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Encore Wire alerts:

NASDAQ:WIRE opened at $51.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.24. Encore Wire Co. has a 1 year low of $38.01 and a 1 year high of $60.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.84 and a 200-day moving average of $48.61.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.27. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 4.91%. On average, analysts anticipate that Encore Wire Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WIRE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sidoti lifted their price target on shares of Encore Wire from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Encore Wire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Encore Wire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.50.

About Encore Wire

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables that are metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

Recommended Story: How Short Selling Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Wire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Wire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.