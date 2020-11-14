Mackay Shields LLC Has $2.82 Million Stock Holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,356 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in The Cooper Companies were worth $2,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Cooper Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in The Cooper Companies by 171.4% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 114 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Cooper Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 382.1% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 135 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Cooper Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. 88.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Cooper Companies stock opened at $341.35 on Friday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $236.68 and a 52-week high of $371.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $341.85 and its 200 day moving average is $311.55. The company has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.06, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.87.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The medical device company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.70. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The firm had revenue of $578.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Cooper Companies news, CEO Robert D. Auerbach sold 2,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $888,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.54, for a total transaction of $348,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,038 shares of company stock worth $3,438,325 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on COO shares. Stephens upped their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on The Cooper Companies from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.77.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

