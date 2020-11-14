Mackay Shields LLC Has $2.79 Million Position in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) by 126.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 69,800 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,000 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $2,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 436.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Boise Cascade by 22.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 89,785 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after buying an additional 16,333 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade during the first quarter worth approximately $91,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 414.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,778 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 15,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 9.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,303,517 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,998,000 after acquiring an additional 109,860 shares during the last quarter.

Get Boise Cascade alerts:

Boise Cascade stock opened at $41.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.25. Boise Cascade has a 12-month low of $20.08 and a 12-month high of $50.35.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The construction company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $1.22. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 25.51%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Boise Cascade will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.14%.

BCC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark raised Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $44.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. TheStreet raised Boise Cascade from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.25.

In other news, EVP Nick Stokes sold 8,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.68, for a total transaction of $426,592.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,979,912. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas E. Carlile sold 2,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.08, for a total value of $128,421.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,703,442.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,679 shares of company stock valued at $1,332,849 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

Recommended Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Boise Cascade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boise Cascade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.