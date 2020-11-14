Mackay Shields LLC Has $2.68 Million Stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,480 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,628 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $2,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Pitcairn Co. lifted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 11,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in ViacomCBS in the third quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in ViacomCBS by 67.1% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 33,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 13,532 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Dede Lea sold 10,459 shares of ViacomCBS stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total value of $312,828.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,691.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on ViacomCBS from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of ViacomCBS from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays raised shares of ViacomCBS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ViacomCBS in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. ViacomCBS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAC opened at $30.20 on Friday. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.10 and a 1 year high of $43.04. The company has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 85.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.16%.

ViacomCBS Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

