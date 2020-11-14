Mackay Shields LLC Has $2.60 Million Holdings in Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI)

Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 445,100 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,100 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC owned about 0.78% of ZIX worth $2,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZIXI. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in ZIX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fruth Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of ZIX during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZIX during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of ZIX during the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ZIX in the first quarter worth $88,000. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ZIX in a report on Tuesday. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of ZIX in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised ZIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised ZIX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.90.

Shares of ZIX stock opened at $6.76 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $385.26 million, a P/E ratio of -21.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.21. Zix Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.84 and a fifty-two week high of $9.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $54.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.76 million. ZIX had a positive return on equity of 63.79% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. ZIX’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Zix Co. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Zix Corporation provides email encryption, data loss prevention (DLP), threat protection, and archiving for the secure exchange of email in the United States. The company offers Advanced Email Threat Protection, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spams, and viruses in email; Information Archive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery; Email Encryption Service that allows a user to send encrypted email to any email user anywhere and on any Internet-enabled device; cloud-based cybersecurity solutions; and e-signatures and secure file sharing solutions.

