Mackay Shields LLC Grows Stock Position in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) by 18.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Kforce worth $2,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KFRC. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kforce by 95.8% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kforce by 14,220.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,844 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Kforce by 212.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 2,926 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Kforce by 252.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kforce during the first quarter worth about $141,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kforce alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ KFRC opened at $40.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.20. Kforce Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.60 and a 52-week high of $42.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $878.24 million, a P/E ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.48.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $365.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.84 million. Kforce had a return on equity of 33.20% and a net margin of 3.77%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kforce Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

In related news, Director Ralph Struzziero sold 1,987 shares of Kforce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.73, for a total value of $82,917.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KFRC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Kforce from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Kforce from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Kforce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Kforce has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

Kforce Profile

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech) and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, security, enterprise data, and project management.

Read More: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Kforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.