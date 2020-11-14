Mackay Shields LLC Grows Stock Position in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Mackay Shields LLC increased its stake in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) by 33.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Cavco Industries were worth $2,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Cavco Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Cavco Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $145,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 18.0% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 760 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cavco Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Cavco Industries by 232.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,114 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CVCO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Cavco Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Cavco Industries from $218.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.00.

Shares of CVCO opened at $195.83 on Friday. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.58 and a 1-year high of $236.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $183.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14 and a beta of 1.33.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.43. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 10.48%. On average, research analysts forecast that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cavco Industries Company Profile

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, and Destiny brands.

