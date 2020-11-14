Mackay Shields LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Mackay Shields LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,140 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $2,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 80.6% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 363 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in Northern Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 1,482.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 459 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 95.2% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 648 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 31.9% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 831 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. 81.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Northern Trust from $82.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Northern Trust from $82.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Northern Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.84.

In other news, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 29,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total value of $2,625,317.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 7,117 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.88, for a total transaction of $589,856.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Northern Trust stock opened at $90.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Northern Trust Co. has a 12-month low of $60.67 and a 12-month high of $110.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.66.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The asset manager reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 13.07%. Northern Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.23%.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

