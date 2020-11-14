Mackay Shields LLC Grows Stock Holdings in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY)

Mackay Shields LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) by 97.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 211,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,342 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust were worth $2,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 11.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 81,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 8,629 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 50.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 45.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 7,398 shares during the period.

Get BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE BNY opened at $13.86 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.62 and a 200-day moving average of $13.60. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $10.04 and a 52-week high of $15.00.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a $0.056 dividend. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

Read More: Trading Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.