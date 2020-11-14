Mackay Shields LLC Cuts Position in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

Mackay Shields LLC reduced its stake in shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,574 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $2,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CONE. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in CyrusOne in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in CyrusOne in the third quarter worth $29,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in CyrusOne by 108.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 108.5% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CONE stock opened at $72.77 on Friday. CyrusOne Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.72 and a 52-week high of $86.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of -279.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.86.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($1.23). CyrusOne had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a positive return on equity of 1.23%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CyrusOne Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 1st. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.20%.

In other CyrusOne news, EVP Kevin L. Timmons sold 5,000 shares of CyrusOne stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total value of $416,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,066,816. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CONE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on CyrusOne from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.13.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

