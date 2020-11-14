Mackay Shields LLC Buys 52,500 Shares of Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE)

Mackay Shields LLC increased its position in Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) by 158.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,500 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Sykes Enterprises worth $2,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,224 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 0.9% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,244 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sykes Enterprises by 4.5% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,515 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sykes Enterprises by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYKE stock opened at $37.98 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.74. Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $22.12 and a 1-year high of $40.99. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.16. Sykes Enterprises had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 4.68%. The business had revenue of $431.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research raised shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised Sykes Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised Sykes Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.75.

In other Sykes Enterprises news, CEO Charles E. Sykes sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.05, for a total transaction of $3,124,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 411,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,063,568.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sykes Enterprises Company Profile

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides multichannel demand generation and customer engagement solutions and services. The company's customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as offers health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

