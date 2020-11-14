Mackay Shields LLC Buys 147,300 Shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) by 926.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147,300 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Primoris Services were worth $2,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRIM. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Primoris Services during the second quarter worth about $3,763,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 465,528 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,268,000 after buying an additional 211,535 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Primoris Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,706,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Primoris Services by 692.5% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 158,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,815,000 after buying an additional 138,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Primoris Services in the third quarter worth approximately $2,178,000. 82.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRIM opened at $22.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.56. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.19. Primoris Services Co. has a 12 month low of $9.42 and a 12 month high of $23.53.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The construction company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $942.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $919.38 million. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 2.78%. Primoris Services’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Primoris Services Co. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.91%.

PRIM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sidoti boosted their price objective on shares of Primoris Services from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Primoris Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Primoris Services from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. TheStreet raised Primoris Services from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

In other Primoris Services news, Director Thomas E. Tucker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total value of $186,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,293 shares in the company, valued at $360,586.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas E. Tucker sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $47,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,567. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor and infrastructure company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

