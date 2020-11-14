Mackay Shields LLC Buys 11,200 Shares of World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT)

Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in shares of World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC owned 0.21% of World Fuel Services worth $2,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of World Fuel Services in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 334.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of World Fuel Services during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in World Fuel Services by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,736 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its stake in World Fuel Services by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 6,692 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. 91.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised World Fuel Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th.

In other World Fuel Services news, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $545,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,998 shares in the company, valued at $817,445.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 25,000 shares of World Fuel Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $701,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $841,143.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE INT opened at $27.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.03. World Fuel Services Co. has a 52-week low of $18.36 and a 52-week high of $44.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.23.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 0.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel, and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel, and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S.

