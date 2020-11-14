Mackay Shields LLC Boosts Stock Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Mackay Shields LLC lifted its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $2,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dover in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of Dover in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Dover in the third quarter worth $28,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Dover during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its position in Dover by 94.0% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. 82.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DOV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised Dover from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Dover in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Dover from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Dover from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Dover presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.50.

Shares of Dover stock opened at $122.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Dover Co. has a twelve month low of $62.95 and a twelve month high of $127.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $113.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.17.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.28. Dover had a return on equity of 26.73% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. Dover’s payout ratio is 33.39%.

In other Dover news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 4,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.31, for a total value of $488,850.93. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,681.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.05, for a total value of $56,748.45. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,506 shares in the company, valued at $290,821.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle services, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

