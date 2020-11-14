Mackay Shields LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 42.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,368 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,279 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $2,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 9.5% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,318,000 after buying an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma bought a new stake in Whirlpool in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $453,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $246,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 7,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 45.5% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 10,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Whirlpool news, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.97, for a total value of $57,223.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,405.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 39,836 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.45, for a total value of $7,985,126.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,067 shares of company stock valued at $8,610,368 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of WHR stock opened at $188.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $192.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.87. Whirlpool Co. has a 52-week low of $64.00 and a 52-week high of $207.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $6.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $3.41. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 4.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This is an increase from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Longbow Research increased their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Whirlpool from $153.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Whirlpool from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Whirlpool from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $163.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Whirlpool from $192.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Whirlpool currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.88.

Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

