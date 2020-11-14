Mackay Shields LLC Boosts Holdings in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 218,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 80,400 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $2,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNTH. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 344.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,954 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 13,141 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lantheus in the second quarter valued at about $2,222,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lantheus by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 507,495 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,430,000 after purchasing an additional 76,418 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Lantheus by 72.3% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 12,966 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Lantheus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $164,000. Institutional investors own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Lantheus news, CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 5,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.20, for a total value of $66,580.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,065,636. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LNTH. ValuEngine raised Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Lantheus from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

NASDAQ LNTH opened at $12.16 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.31. The company has a market capitalization of $813.15 million, a P/E ratio of 152.02 and a beta of 1.31. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.67 and a 1-year high of $21.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.10. Lantheus had a return on equity of 20.57% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $88.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic medical imaging agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and other diseases worldwide. Its principal products include DEFINITY, a microbubble contrast agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; and TechneLite, a technetium generator that provides the nuclear material used in nuclear medicine.

