Mackay Shields LLC Acquires 2,001 Shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $3,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 92.6% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the second quarter worth $50,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 144.5% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 491.5% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Maxim Integrated Products alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MXIM shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

In other news, Director Robert Edward Grady sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total value of $398,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Jon Imperato sold 2,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.13, for a total value of $150,703.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,499 shares of company stock valued at $1,375,749. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

MXIM stock opened at $81.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.70 billion, a PE ratio of 32.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.23. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.93 and a 1-year high of $83.68.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 30.03%. On average, analysts forecast that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

Featured Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MXIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM).

Receive News & Ratings for Maxim Integrated Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxim Integrated Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.