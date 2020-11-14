Lonestar Resources US (LONEQ) and The Competition Critical Survey

Lonestar Resources US (OTCMKTS: LONEQ) is one of 269 public companies in the “Crude petroleum & natural gas” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Lonestar Resources US to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Lonestar Resources US and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lonestar Resources US 0 0 0 0 N/A Lonestar Resources US Competitors 2738 10025 13581 452 2.44

As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies have a potential upside of 80.72%. Given Lonestar Resources US’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Lonestar Resources US has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Lonestar Resources US and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lonestar Resources US -133.69% -17.01% -1.86% Lonestar Resources US Competitors -98.10% 35.56% -1.16%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lonestar Resources US and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lonestar Resources US $195.15 million -$103.02 million -0.06 Lonestar Resources US Competitors $7.35 billion $355.92 million 6.91

Lonestar Resources US’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Lonestar Resources US. Lonestar Resources US is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Lonestar Resources US has a beta of 3.24, suggesting that its share price is 224% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lonestar Resources US’s peers have a beta of 2.03, suggesting that their average share price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

28.9% of Lonestar Resources US shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.9% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of Lonestar Resources US shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.7% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Lonestar Resources US peers beat Lonestar Resources US on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

About Lonestar Resources US

Lonestar Resources US Inc., an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of unconventional oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on Eagle Ford Shale properties that cover an area of 53,831 net acres in Texas counties. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas. On September 30, 2020, Lonestar Resources US Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

